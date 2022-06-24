Anvisa orders the collection and interdiction of batches of medicines

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) yesterday determined the collection and interdiction of batches of medicines, from several companies, that contain losartan. The measure is preventive and patients should not interrupt treatment. The active ingredient makes up the most used antihypertensive and heart failure drugs in the country.

The decision came after the discovery of the “azido” impurity above safe limits. These impurities can arise during the manufacturing process of the active pharmaceutical ingredient and have mutagenic potential, according to Anvisa.

The agency’s guidance is that people who are making use of the interdicted or collected lots continue the treatment. If in doubt, contact a doctor.

“Continue taking your medication according to your doctor’s instructions. Any change in treatment and medication should only be done with medical advice”, he recommended. “Only change medication when you already have the new batch in hand, as stopping the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure can produce greater harm, including risk of death from stroke, heart attacks and worsening heart failure.”

To change the drug, the patient can contact the Customer Service (SAC) of the laboratory to find out about the change. The means of contact are available on the packaging and package insert of the products.

To see if the medication you are taking is among those with a recall order, you can check the batch at this link. Those with an interdiction order are available here.

‘Azide’

According to Anvisa, since it was discovered, in September last year, the possibility of the presence of azide in losartan, the agency has worked with pharmaceutical companies. Regulatory authorities in other countries have also adopted recall actions, such as Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States of America, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Singapore.

To make the decision, Anvisa said it also heard the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, the Ministry of Health, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems).

In March, pharmaceutical company Sanofi Medley announced that it would recall all batches of drugs with the active ingredient losartan due to impurities. The measure was also preventive.