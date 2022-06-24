Arboleda breaks ankle ligament and will undergo surgery in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Arboleda should no longer play this season. The São Paulo defender tore the ligaments in his left ankle in the match last Thursday, against Palmeiras, and will undergo surgery. The club intends to do the procedure later this Friday. The Ecuadorian must miss the World Cup.

The image of the move was worrying and, before any examination, had already left coach Rogério Ceni hopeless about the player’s condition. The medical department has eight other athletes in recovery.

– We only have 20 players in playing condition. I can’t lose anyone else, I can’t make another mistake due to lack of information, unless what happened today happens, the player gets stuck on the ground. There is the imponderable – said the coach.

Arboleda joins Nikão, Gabriel Sara, Alisson, Andrés Colorado, Luan, Caio, Walce and Talles Costa in the medical department.

1 of 2 Arboleda leaves the lawn crying in São Paulo vs Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Arboleda leaves the lawn crying in São Paulo vs Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Arboleda is one of São Paulo’s main players this season. The defender is Rogério Ceni’s absolute starter and has commanded the defensive system.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

When he was called up by the Ecuador national team at the beginning of the month, Miranda was the substitute. The veteran should start next Sunday, against Juventude, in Morumbi, at 18:00, for the Brazilian Championship.

Support and concern for the Cup

The injury should compromise Arboleda’s presence at the World Cup. A reserve for the Ecuadorian team, the defender was practically a sure presence in the team for the competition, starting in November, in Qatar.

São Paulo does not disclose the recovery period of players undergoing treatment. However, it is difficult for him to return to the field in the next four months. In this way, Arboleda would have to race against time and count on a good response from his body to be in the Cup.

In social networks, there was no lack of support for the defender. Players from Ecuador, teammates from São Paulo and the official profile of the Ecuadorian national team wished Arboleda strength. After the surgery, he must follow the recovery in the CT of Barra Funda.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv