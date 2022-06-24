Arboleda breaks ankle ligaments, undergoes surgery this Friday and will miss São Paulo

As it transpired when he left the pitch, defender Arboleda tore ankle ligaments and is the ninth absence of the Sao Paulo for the remainder of the season. The athlete’s situation is serious and he will be operated on this Friday (24).

according to THROW! found, Arboleda should no longer play for São Paulo, at least in the Copa do Brasil. The medical department’s fight is to get him back to work at least until November, so he can compete in the Qatar World Cup with Ecuador.

Arboleda left the Morumbi lawn crying afterwards of the 1-0 victory over Palmeirason Thursday night (23), in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The image itself was strong. The Ecuadorian gets his foot on the lawn and falls on his own body. He needed to be replaced immediately by Miranda.

Anyway, the Ecuadorian is the ninth player to end up in the DM injured. Tricolor can no longer count on Sara (right ankle surgery), Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right femoral rectus injury), Caio (surgery on the cruciate ligament of the right knee) and Luan (surgery on the left adductor).

In addition to them, Moreira also misses the club for defending the Portuguese under-18 team.

Tricolor returns to the field on Sunday (26), at 18:00 (Brasília time), against Juventude, again at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

