Arthur Aguiar reveals state of health after delicate surgery: “Still a little groggy”

Arthur Aguiar reveals health status on social media after undergoing surgery to remove an inguinal hernia

Arthur Aguiar appeared in the stories of his Instagram on the night of this Thursday (23) to give details of his state of health after a surgery. The BBB22 winner removed an inguinal hernia that he had discovered even before entering the Globo reality show.

After earnestly asking for prayers from his followers earlier, he stressed that everything went well and he is already in his room recovering. “Hey guys! How are you? Well, just dropping by to say that everything is ok, everything went well with the surgery”began the actor.

“I’m still a little groggy from the anesthesia. Soon I’ll go home and show you guys, okay? Thank you so much for the messages and prayers. It worked, the doctors’ doctor was there”, completed the BBB22 winner.

Before the procedure, the artist had stressed about the fear he was feeling, in addition to the bad days he had been going through recently. “I’m really scared. But it’ll be all right. I love you, thanks for the love. It hasn’t been easy these last few years, you know. And I read a lot of boring stuff, nonsense, anyway, including people, journalists, websites, questioning the thing about my surgery, if it was real, if it was going to happen… Guys, for God’s sake. Things that don’t make sense. I feel in an eternal ‘Game of Discord’ and it gets tired. But anyway, I just want to focus on good things”, he asked.

BRUNA LINZMEYER REFLECTS ON CHANGE IN VISUAL

On the afternoon of this Thursday (23), Bruna Linzmeyer took the #TBT moment to reflect and about the big change he made in the look. She compared her characterization of her as Madeleine in the first phase of ‘Pantanal’, where she appears with long hair, to her current phase, with her head almost shaved.

“I look at these pictures and I don’t even recognize myself. My face has changed, not just my hair. Am I traveling a lot or do you also notice?”, wrote the artist on her Instagram.