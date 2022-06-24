Assassin’s Creed, God of War and more games are discounted this week | Games

Finally, the Steam platform is already preparing for the start of its famous Winter Promotion, which takes place this Thursday (23). High-profile games like God of War, A Plague Tale: Innocence and Monster Hunter: World are now cheaper for a limited time. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings a new adventure in the series with a Viking theme — Photo: Disclosure / Ubisoft
This holiday season is one of the best times to save on several of the top games on the market. That’s why the Sony store offers discounts on titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. See some of the highlights below:
Defiant, Hades tests the player’s skills at all times — Photo: Disclosure / Supergiant Games
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Deluxe Edition – R$ 137.96;
- FIFA 22 – BRL 50.81;
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – R$ 69.99;
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – R$ 164.70;
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – R$ 41.58;
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – R$ 119.56;
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – R$ 82.17;
- Hades – BRL 93.37;
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe – BRL 88.22;
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – R$137.25.
This week, Xbox owners have the opportunity to save on names like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, Cyberpunk 2077 and the remake of the first Resident Evil. In addition, it is possible to save R$ 45.80 on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is the most recent release in the franchise. Check out the offers below:
Crash Bandicoot 4 continues the series of games that marked the generation of the original PlayStation – Photo: Disclosure / Activision
- Far Cry 6 – BRL 111.98;
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 99.98;
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – R$23.50;
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – BRL 114.50;
- Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 124.50;
- Resident Evil – BRL 15.51;
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – R$ 183.20;
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – BRL 125.00;
- Middle-earth: Shadows of War – R$ 22.11;
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – R$ 69.98.
Dotemu’s new game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is 10% off for a limited time to celebrate its release. In addition, Monster Hunter Rise is at half price in preparation for the arrival of the Sunbreak expansion, scheduled for late June. See Steam’s top deals:
The new Ninja Turtles game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, will bring multiplayer for up to 6 players and more — Photo: Reproduction/Nintendo Game Store
- God of War – R$ 159.92;
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – BRL 25.98;
- Monster Hunter: World – R$ 34.99;
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – BRL 85.49;
- Monster Hunter Rise – R$ 91.79;
- Devil May Cry 5 – R$ 29.69;
- Street Fighter 5 – BRL 9.99;
- Stray – BRL 57.41;
- Mega Man 11 – R$ 23.09.
with information from PlayStation, Xbox and Steam