At 15, daughter of Gabi Duarte is compared to Marina Ruy Barbosa

Gabriela Duarte with Manuela in 2010 and Marina Ruy Barbosa in 2022. Photo: AgNews/Victor Chapetta

A record of Gabriela Duarte with her firstborn during a trip to New York, in the United States, caught the attention of the actress’s followers. On a tour of the main corners of the Big Apple, Manuela Duarte appears in a photo published by her mother on social networks.

“Today was a long day. There was a Basquiat exhibition, there was skating in the rain at Rockefeller Center… There was Manu at the theater with her friend and her mother (me) with her friends at happy hour… That is. See you tomorrow, my friends. Game over . I got tired”, wrote Regina Duarte’s daughter in the Instagram caption.

In the comments, fans of Gabriela spared no praise for the 15-year-old. “How beautiful! Enjoy a lot!”, wrote a profile. “How she grew up,” commented another netizen.

The detail is that a possible similarity with Marina Ruy Barbosa did not go unnoticed. “Manu looks like Marina Ruy Barbosa”, published a follower in one of the comments.

Remembering that the global actress is already 26 years old, but grew up in the spotlight for being an actress since she was a little girl. Her first prominent role on television was as little Aninha in “Começar de Novo”, 2004. Check out Gabriela Duarte’s photo:

Separation after 19 years

In January of this year, Gabriela Duarte announced on social media the end of her marriage to photographer Jairo Goldflus after 19 years of marriage. According to her, both will remain friends and the decision was joint.

“Jairo and I lived together for 19 years. It was 19 years of a lot of exchange, love, bullshit, two children, travel, plans, changes in plans and a lot, a lot of partnership. This partnership is such that we understand together that ending our marriage would be the best decision for the moment,” he wrote in the publication.

The actress says, however, that nothing will shake the family. With him, Gabriela has Manuela, 15, and Frederico, 10. “The family we built will remain strong until the end of our lives. Jairo will always be my love, my friend and the father of our children.”

Gabriela Duarte said that she decided to tell herself about the decision so that there is no noise on this matter or speculation. “We are well, happy and certain that it was the right decision. The marriage is over and the family is still together”, she said.