Atletico x Flamengo audience was the biggest of Galo in the Copa do Brasil

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atlético fans celebrated their victory over Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

Crowded mineirão, party with LED mosaic, unconditional support and record. Atletico’s victory over Flamengo, this Wednesday (22), for the Copa do Brasil, also marked the record of the largest audience of Galo as home team in the history of the knockout tournament.

The audience for the duel even surpassed that of the first leg of last year’s grand final. Also at Mineirão, against Athletico-PR, 53,181 fans watched Atlético’s 4-0 rout over Curitiba’s namesake. In the return match, with a new victory (2-1), at Arena da Baixada, Alvinegro lifted its second title in the competition.

Atlético x Flamengo: photos of Galo fans at Mineirão Photos of Atlético fans, at Mineirão, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Galo also played in the final of the Copa do Brasil in 2016. On that occasion, in front of 50,586 paying players, the Minas Gerais team was surpassed by Grêmio by 3 to 1. On the way back, with the draw at 1 to 1, Alvinegro was crowned vice -champion.

Atlético’s two victories over Flamengo, in addition to promoting the resumption of confidence for coach “El Turco” Mohamed’s men, also mark a reconnection with the great audiences at Gigante da Pampulha. In the duel for the Brazilian Championship, more than 55 thousand fans were present. Already for the Copa do Brasil, more than 53 thousand.



