Attack in Itajubá: Zema talks about calling in reserve PMs and reinforcing digitalization

The governor of the State, Romeu Zema (Novo), was on the morning of this Friday (24), in Itajubá, in the south of Minas. The Minas Gerais Chief Executive went to accompany the investigations into the attack on a branch of Caixa Econômica Federal in Itajubá, last Wednesday (22). He acknowledged that there is still room for improvement in state security and indicated two actions: digitization of police systems and activation of reserve military police to reinforce the troops in small towns.

Five people were injured, among them: four military police officers and a control and automation engineering student, who was passing by at the time of the shooting between PM and criminals. The crime has similar characteristics to Novo Cangaço — when a heavily armed gang invades a small town to steal money from banks.

Zema informed that the number of crimes of this type is decreasing in Minas. “Five years ago, we had 256 occurrences of this nature in Minas, last year we had five and this year, it is the first”, she informed. However, the governor recognizes that there are rough edges that need to be trimmed.

Digitization and reinforcement of staff

The governor stressed the need to continue implementing the digitization of police systems, in addition to reinforcing the force in smaller cities, especially at night. “We already have a plan to recover part of the staff, especially those who have retired”, he informed.

Digitization is important so that criminals do not capture information from the police, as the mechanism protects communication systems. “The State has invested a lot, and the ideal is that this type of occurrence is stopped before it unfolds in a real act”, highlighted Zema, who cited investments of R$ 170 million in the digitalization process and the acquisition of 3 thousand new vehicles.

The commander of the Military Police of Minas Gerais, Rodrigo Sousa, who accompanied the governor, reported that the idea is to create a “digitization belt” so that police officers work with intelligence and not “in the face and courage”, he said.

Zema added that, with balanced accounts, it is possible to invest more in this area. Regarding the attack on Itajubá, Sousa informed that the PM believes that the criminals are still in the state and that the siege continues to capture them.