B3 (B3SA3) will pay R$773 million in dividends and interest on equity; check dates – Money Times

The board of directors of B3 (B3SA3) approved this Thursday (23) the payment of approximately BRL 773 million in earnings, of which BRL 360 million in interest on equity (JCP) and R$ 413 million in dividends for the first quarter of 2022.

The amount of interest on equity to be distributed corresponds to the gross amount of R$0.06064724 per share. Deducting 15% withholding income tax, the net amount is R$0.05155016 per share.

The JCP will be allocated to the mandatory dividends for the year 2022.

The amount of dividends to be distributed represents R$0.06957822 per share.

Payment of earnings will be made on July 8, 2022, based on the shareholding position on June 28, 2022.

As of June 29, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “ex” JCP and dividends.

B3 pointed out that the amounts per share may be modified due to the sale of treasury shares to meet the company’s share grant plan or other share-based plans, or through the acquisition of shares within the scope of the buyback program.

