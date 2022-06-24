B3 (B3SA3) will pay R$773 million in dividends; see value per share

Business

THE B3 (B3SA3) announced this Thursday (23) that it will pay BRL 360 million in Interest on Equity (JCP) and BRL 413 million in dividends to its shareholders.

The amount of dividends per share will be R$0.06957822. For the B3’s JCPwill be BRL 0.06064724 per share.

Earnings will be paid on July 8, 2022.

Only investors with B3 shares on June 28, 2022 will be able to receive the proceeds. As of June 29, shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the year 2022, referring to the first quarter.

The value of JCP will be subject to withholding income tax at a rate of 15%, resulting in approximately R$0.05 per share.

JCP and dividends from B3

Total amount: BRL 773,014,000.00

Value per share: BRL 0.13022546 in total

Cut-off date: June 28, 2022

Payment date: July 08, 2022

Yield (dividend yield): 6.82%

Price

In today’s trading session, the share price of B3 fell 0.60%, quoted at R$ 11.58. In the year, the paper accumulates a high of 8.02%.