Banco do Povo releases loans of up to BRL 5,000, including for negatives

The Nome Limpo program, run by Banco do Povo Paulista, is offering BRL 100 million in loan for companies during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative was launched in 2022, with the aim of facilitating the regularization of the situation of negative entrepreneurs with credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa.

Through the program, entrepreneurs can request credit from R$100 to R$5 thousand, with up to 180 days to start paying the 1st installment and 24 months to settle.

According to the Government of SP, the loan will be granted to legal entities qualified as MEI (Microeemprendedor Individual), ME (Micro Empresa), Eireli (Individual Limited Liability Company) or LTDA (Limited Company) that went into debt during the pandemic and could not pay the payments and because of that, they were negative.

Conditions for applying for the loan

Residents of the State of São Paulo

Have debt incurred as of March 2020

Have taken an entrepreneurial qualification course

Submit recovery plan

Possess a supporting document issued by consumer protection agencies

Also according to the state government, Banco do Povo Paulista last year disbursed R$315.7 million in more than 19,000 operations, said the state government, adding that, for this year, the goal is to reach R$378 million and achieve an even greater number, surpassing 30 thousand entrepreneurs throughout the state.

“Following the impacts of the pandemic on our economy, we understand that many entrepreneurs had a dirty name, because they were unable to pay small debts, essential for their business. The Nome Limpo Program was created to meet this demand and ensure that entrepreneurs in São Paulo can reopen their businesses and continue to grow,” said Marina Bragante, executive secretary, responsible for the Office of Economic Development.

To apply for the loan, interested entrepreneurs must go to the Banco do Povo unit in their municipality, where the CNPJ is registered. Banco do Povo Paulista (BPP) is present throughout the state of SP.

