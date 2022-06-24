bank releases R$50 for new customers; know how to get

Yadunandan Singh 14 hours ago Business Comments Off on bank releases R$50 for new customers; know how to get 1 Views

O Nubank is known as the bank of innovation and is always looking to make the daily lives of users easier. A few months ago, the fintech launched the credit card with a limit of R$ 50 for new customers. The service is free of annuity or abusive fees.

Read more: Nubank will give away up to BRL 50,000 for customers who answer questions

Although the card limit is low, the idea behind the service is to offer access to credit for those who are having difficulty getting approved with a higher limit, either because they have a low score, do not have sufficient financial history or have just left. of any negativity.

Nubank card with a limit of BRL 50

Once the card is librated, better known as “roxinho”, a pre-approved limit is offered. In the case of the R$ 50 card, the user has the chance to increase this balance as he uses the tool.

This way of obtaining the card not only guarantees access to the credit function, but also allows customers to increase the limit as they use the tool. See below some tips to increase the Nubank card limit faster!

5 foolproof tips that will increase your card limit faster

See below suggestions for behavior that can be adopted with the Nubank card and that help to upgrade the tool in a more agile way:

  1. Pay the invoice on time;
  2. Concentrate spending on the card;
  3. Keep the name clean;
  4. Create a good relationship with Nubank;
  5. Keep data always up to date, especially those related to income.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Anatel seizes 5,700 illegal products in Amazon warehouses | Technology

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Anatel’s operation in Amazon warehouses The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved