Bap’s departure from the Football Council exposes differences

Flamengo is going through a troubled moment behind the scenes and politics is going full steam ahead in Gávea. The Football Council suffered its third casualty in two weeks. After Fabio Palmer, Luiz Eduardo Baptista and Dekko Roisman handed over the position in the ‘Conselhinho’. The departure was due to differences in relation to the conduct of football.

Now, the group formed in 2019 has only Marcos Braz and Diogo Lemos among the members. For now, there is still no definition for the future scenario, the decision will go directly to the president of the club. The departure of the directors was first informed by the GE and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Despite the departure of the Council, Bap continues to preside over the Board of Directors and has not broken with Landim’s management. However, differences between the parties had already been seen in the corridors of Gávea for months.

The bond was strained, and internal reports are that Bap was already away from football decisions, as the manager disagreed with some department decisions. So far, Bap and Dekko have not commented on the departure, while Palmer justified the decision “because he understands that his performance was no longer contributing”.

The departure of three of the five names from the Council highlights the political differences when it comes to the football portfolio. Landim finds himself increasingly pressured and isolated in decision-making. The president even lost support from the FlaFut group in the last month.