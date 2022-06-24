Bayer has already sold drugs contaminated with HIV virus

The problem was money, as is often the case when scandals of this magnitude hit large corporations like Bayer AG, a pioneering 150-year-old German chemical and pharmaceutical company in the healthcare field. However, in the case of Bayer, whose motto to this day emphasizes respect and passion for health, how much greed spoke louder was simply disturbing, showing that life can indeed come second when huge amounts of money need to be exchanged. from hand to hand every day.

In October 1984, Bayer’s Cutter Laboratories allowed tons of medicines to be sold in Latin America and Asia for hemophiliacs infected with the HIV virus. Thousands of people died as a result of prioritizing profits over people, but this was not the first time.

In 1955, in a wild quest to win the race for the polio vaccine, the company produced 120,000 doses of the immunizer containing the live, uninactivated virus that was supposed to ensure the safety of children who took it. This generated 40,000 cases of polio, of which 200 left varying degrees of paralysis, and 10 led to death.

Bayer’s lead in healthcare scandals this time, however, went too far.

killing for money

(Source: CBG Network/Reproduction)

It was in mid-1803 that Philadelphia (USA) physician John Conrad Otto recognized a bleeding genetic disorder he called hemophilia, whose trace of the disease came from a female ancestor who lived in Plymouth, New Hampshire (USA), in 1720. .

The disease affects blood clotting due to the lack of proteins (elements responsible for the growth and development of all body tissues). In case of hemophilia type A, carriers are deficient in factor VIII; in type B hemophilia, it is factor IX that ends up being affected.

It was in 1965 that Dr. Judith Graham Pool of Stanford University found that the precipitate left by thawing blood plasma was rich in factor VIII, right at a time when the life expectancy of a hemophiliac was close to 20 years. It took until 1984 for Factor VIII to appear as a drug, approved for prophylactic use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

(Source: The Seattle Times/Reproduction)

At the same time, the 1980s were experiencing the horror caused by contamination by the HIV virus and the development of its disease, AIDS. Once the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) identified the disease, it was quickly associated with homosexuals, heroin addicts, Haitians and hemophiliacs — even though they didn’t know how it was actually transmitted, creating social stigmas that extend to this day.

It was only in 1985 that scientists developed a specific test to detect HIV, but by then, Bayer was already selling contaminated products abroad. The scariest thing about this is that on December 3, 1982, the CDC sent a letter to the Cutter Biological Division of Miles Laboratories, alleging a series of reports of AIDS in hemophiliacs type A, which raised a serious question about possible transmission. of HIV through blood and its derivatives.

profit above all

(Source: Factor 8/Reproduction)

This is because Factor VIII needed a large blood donor bank for its production. In February 1983, Bayer said it was testing donors for HIV, but there was no detecting test for the virus yet. Internal documents that emerged after the scandal won a lawsuit allege that Bayer made its drug by buying blood from inmates, drug users and high-risk gay men, likely those living in prostitution.

But there was an alternative for the pharmaceutical giant to continue making Factor VIII by heating the plasma concentrate, a method developed by its laboratories that year. The process renders HIV inactive, reducing the infection rate to zero, but the factor VIII heat treatment was six times more expensive to produce. Therefore, Bayer chose to stick with the old method, even if it cost the lives of thousands of people.

(Source: Science & Society/Reproduction)

It is estimated that 90% of those who received HIV-contaminated Factor VIII were infected. The products were withdrawn from the North American market, but they did not stop being marketed until 1 year later abroad, when the stocks produced were exhausted. All so that Bayer would not lose billions of dollars.

Until 1992, contaminated drugs infected at least 5,000 hemophiliacs in Europe with HIV, of whom 2,000 developed AIDS. A total of 1,250 people died from the disease. It was discovered that in the mid-1990s, most of the 4,000 people with AIDS in Japan were hemophiliacs, and the reason was traced back to the Bayer scandal in the US. At least 700 HIV cases have been linked to the use of contaminated blood products in Latin America.

“Responsibility and Ethics”

(Source: The Times/Reproduction)

In the 1990s, four companies were sued and had to pay $640 million in damages to settle a similar lawsuit. And despite all the leaked reports and documents, plus a massive search for evidence, during the 2003 lawsuit launched against Bayer, the megacorporation’s president released a statement in May of that year alleging that the company “had behaved responsible, ethical and humane way” throughout the crisis of the 1980s involving the risks of blood transfusions.

In a new statement, Bayer said the company can no longer be judged for behaviors acquired 20 years ago. In the end, the most disturbing thing is that the corporation did nothing even to repair itself, even though it continued to cover its reputation with a long carpet of money.