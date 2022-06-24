BBB 22 champion Arthur Aguiar exposes tension before undergoing surgery: “I’m really scared”

Maira Cardi’s husband even had to postpone his “Forte as never” tour to perform the surgeries

Arthur Aguiar will undergo surgery this Thursday (23).
Arthur Aguiar revealed, on Instagram Stories, that he will have his surgeries in the early afternoon of this Thursday (23). According to information from Leo Dias’ column, from the Metrópoles portal, the BBB 22 champion will undergo four procedures at once.

In addition to the operation fix an inguinal herniathe former Rebelde will have to undergo a septoplasty (correction of a deviated septum), a turbinectomy (removal of a bullous concha in the nose due to rhinitis) and an adenectomy (cauterization of the adenoid region), as reported by the journalist.

On social media, the actor said that he is already in the hospital. “Well, I’ve arrived. I’m in the hospital and, anyway, today is the day I’m going to have my surgeries, you already know. I confess that I’m a little nervous, tense, because the surgery has already been postponed a few times, but today in Jesus name it happens“, he began.

I’m too shitty for that, I’m too shitty, I’m afraid of this general anesthesia thing, but as you know, there’s nothing I can do, I have to do it, it’s not optional, and today the day has come. So I want to ask all my fans, people who like me, who watch me here, to pray a lot, for everything to be ok, everything has already worked out, in the name of Jesus, but that’s it, I’m showing up here, I’m showing you as much as I can, how my recovery will happen, anyway, I will try to show as much as possible (…) I’m really scared, but it’s going to be all right“, finished.

