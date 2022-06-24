Beer giant will invest almost R$ 1 billion in new factory in Paraná

the manufacturer of Ambev drinks he chose Carambeíus General Fields of Paraná, to install the largest sustainable glass factory country, in an investment of more than R$ 870 million. The announcement was made this Thursday (23). The protocol of intentions had been signed with the State Government at the end of last year.

Construction begins this year, with the creation of 1,500 jobs during the work. From the beginning of the operation, projected to take place in 2025, there will be between 300 and 400 direct stations.

“This is another fantastic investment for Paraná. Ambev is already a reference in sustainability in our State and in the world. Now, they bring this good news: a glass bottle industry, which follows the company’s policy of recycling bottles. It is more generation of employment and income that we attract to the State”, said Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, noting that the State has set a record in the generation of formal jobs, with the creation of more than 172,000 jobs last year.

The industrial plant will produce bottles from the recycling of collected shards, the result of partnerships with reverse logistics companies and cooperatives in the region. Long neck, 300 ml, 600 ml and 1 liter bottles will be produced for various company labels, such as Brahma, Skol, Budweiser, Stella Artois, Becks and Spaten. The production capacity is up to 500 million bottles per year, depending on the type. The factory will supply breweries in Paraná and several other states.

“It is the result of hard work by the entire team, which since December has been providing support by passing on information to the company. It is a historic landmark, a big step towards the industrialization of the municipality. An achievement of Carambeí, Campos Gerais and Paraná”, said the mayor of the city, Elisangela Pedroso.

Sustainability

The new unit represents a commitment to the development of reverse logistics and circular economy, and is in line with the company’s goal of having 100% of its products in returnable packaging or made mostly of recycled content by 2025.

Glass, a material widely used as packaging for beverages, has great recycling potential. When recycled, in addition to promoting the reverse logistics chain, it generates positive impacts such as reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere.

The unit will be built using only renewable electrical energy sources and equipped to run on biofuels. In addition, it will have a station to treat 100% of the effluents generated and reuse the water used in the process, ensuring high water and energy efficiency.

According to Ambev, the company’s first glass factory, inaugurated in 2008 in Rio de Janeiro, is today the glassmaker that works with the highest percentage of recycled material in Brazil. This year it made the first 100% recycled glass bottle in the country on an industrial scale.

In addition to the new glass factory in Carambeí, Ambev has facilities in Ponta Grossa and Curitiba, distribution centers in several municipalities and partnerships with agribusiness in Guarapuava.