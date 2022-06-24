Benedito’s granddaughter, Paula Barbosa made a laboratory to be Zefa in ‘Pantanal’ – 24/06/2022

After Maria Bruaca revolted upon discovering Tenório’s second family (Murilo Benício), a new character began to be part of the Pantanal core: it is Zefa, who goes to work on the farm taking care of the household chores with which Bruaca decided to would no longer comply.

Who plays her is Paula Barbosa. But do you know what the actress’s connection with the soap opera is?

Born on August 22, 1986, Paula Barbosa is from the capital of São Paulo, where she was raised. Actress and singer, she comes from a family with strong origins in teledramaturgy: Especially, in “Pantanal”.

His mother, Edilene, and his aunt, Edmara, are soap opera writers. Her cousin is Bruno Luperi, author of the adaptation of “Pantanal”. And his grandfather, of course, is none other than Benedito Ruy Barbosa himself.

Graduated from Escola Superior de Artes Célia Helena, Paula debuted on television in 2009, in the soap opera “Paraíso”, in the 6pm slot on TV Globo. In 2012, she acted in “Amor Eterno Amor”, also at 6 pm, and later participated in “Meu Pedacinho de Chão” (2014) and “I Love Paraisópolis” (2015). Now, she has returned to television in her debut at 9pm, and in a family atmosphere.

“We never lived in a rural environment, my grandfather came from the countryside to São Paulo and the whole family grew up in the capital”, he told Quem magazine, before his debut in the noble range. “All that my grandfather knows about the rural environment is what he lived and the stories he created. I had contact with the rural universe precisely through his stories, in fact, I never had a real contact like I will have now. “

Paula says that she did a careful laboratory to understand Zefa’s “pantaneiro way” before diving into the character. She learned to ride a horse and let her hair grow.

“Her way of living is light, without weighing her problems”, he reflected. “The story just shows a single girl who clings to religion as the place of safety.”

Zefa’s reputation as a “gossip girl”, for the actress, is nothing more than a reflection of her freedom.

“Zefa is spontaneous, because she is a humble employee, she tells people things that no one else says,” she said.

“When she opens her mouth to talk, it’s fun, it’s delicious. So, I’m trying to bring all this into a body, vocal preparation and with all the study I’ve done to live her”, he concluded, in an interview with Gshow.