Bernardinho minimizes Brazil’s defeats in the League: “We had worse phases” | volleyball

The hard phase doesn’t scare Bernardinho. Former coach of the Brazilian men’s volleyball team and currently in charge of Sesc-Flamengo, the coach said he trusts the team’s evolution in the League of Nations. This Thursday, during Arena Sesc, a project set up at ParkShopping in Jacarepaguá to encourage sports, he asked for patience so that everything fits on the court.

– It’s the beginning of the season. We’ve had much worse phases than this one.. People are talking because of a defeat. It’s part of the process. There’s a part of renovation, there are veterans too. We need to understand that there is a working time until things happen. I have no doubt that we will get much better in the finals. – he said.

+ Brazil reacts and beats Serbia

+ See the League of Nations table

1 of 2 Bernardinho at a Sesc event — Photo: Liandra Curopos Bernardinho at a Sesc event — Photo: Liandra Curopos

Bernardinho was at the head of the men’s team in its most victorious period, with two Olympic titles and three world titles. The coach highlighted the comeback after the victory against Serbia, this Thursday. The triumph interrupted a streak of three defeats in the League of Nations.

– Today we have already achieved an important victory against Serbia. I think it’s important to understand that it’s a process. It’s not overnight that you win. Of course, you worry, you are sad because of a defeat. But we know that, in sport, this is part of it.

2 of 2 Bernardinho at a Sesc event — Photo: Liandra Curopos Bernardinho at a Sesc event — Photo: Liandra Curopos

During the event, Bernardinho also highlighted the importance of having events that encourage young people and children to practice sports.

– I think the opportunity that Sesc and ParkJacarepaguá are providing for these young people is very cool. The dynamics, the experience, their joy around the ball. It’s not even about the technique, it’s more that you put a little seed, generate interest in these kids in the practice of the sport. Events like this, in places where you may not have as much opportunity in practice, are essential.

With the victory over Serbia, Brazil returned to the classification zone to the finals of the League of Nations. With three wins and three falls, he now occupies seventh place with nine points. Only the top eight guarantee a place in the title fight. This Friday, he has the chance to confirm his reaction against Iran, at 10:30 am. Sportv2 broadcasts the match live, and ge follows everything in real time.