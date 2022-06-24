Best moments of Iran 0-3 Brazil by the Men’s Volleyball Nations League | 06/24/2022

Abhishek Pratap 16 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Best moments of Iran 0-3 Brazil by the Men’s Volleyball Nations League | 06/24/2022 8 Views

12:15 22 minutes ago

NEXT MATCH:

12:15 22 minutes ago

BRAZIL WIN!

Brazil makes 25 to 19 in the third set and beats Iran by 3 sets to 0. Second victory in a row and, again, by 3 to 0.

12:13 24 minutes ago

MATCHPOINT!

12:12 24 minutes ago

2 POINTS!

2 left to win. Brazil opens 23 to 15.

12:09 28 minutes ago

13 CHALLENGES!

It is the number of points review stops in today’s game. Brazil is 5 points away from winning the game! 20×12

12:01 36 minutes ago

TECHNICAL TIME!

Brazil 12×6 against Iran. Third set is going to be a little more relaxed than the previous ones.

11:58 39 minutes ago

5 ADVANTAGE!

The biggest advantage of the entire game. Brazil passes well ahead: 9-4.

11:56 41 minutes ago

THE TABLE REVIEWED ALL ITEMS!

Brazil now has 6×4 and Bruninho makes ONE ACE! Iran 4-7 Brazil.

11:54 43 minutes ago

VERY CONFUSED GAME!

Too many challenge requests, game crashing all the time. Technicians try to calm tempers.

11:54 43 minutes ago

3rd SET:

All balanced: Iran 5-5 Brazil. But following the confusion, it seems that there was a mistake on the table.

11:44 an hour ago

2nd SET OF BRAZIL!

Brazil scores 2-0 over Iran. Soon at least we will go to the third set.

11:43 an hour ago

CHALLENGE!

Brazil scores the 25th point, but the referee accepts a challenge request from Iran for touching the block.

11:42 an hour ago

SET POINT!

Brazil 24-23 against Iran. Just one point to close the set!

11:37 an hour ago

BRAZIL TURNS!

At the right moment, the Brazilian team takes the lead! 20 to 19 on Iran.

11:35 an hour ago

ALL THE SAME!

Brazil equals the match at 17-17. Let’s go to the final stretch of the game.

11:28 an hour ago

Iran ahead!

Vadi scores for the home team: 13-11.

11:24 an hour ago

WHAT A MESS!

Iran asks for a challenge to touch the net, but there was no touch on top. Brazil touched the net with their knee and the players from Iran complained A LOT! Finally, the judge gave a point to Iran. Match remains even: 9-8 for Iran

11:15 an hour ago

2nd set:

Brazil takes the lead in this second set: 3×1

11:10 an hour ago

ACABOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Brazil wins the first set! It was tiring, but it’s over. Iran 28-30. Brazil players hug Alan.

11:08 an hour ago

THERE’S GAME!

Nobody wants to lose. Brazil 28-27 Iran. Set point for Brazil again.

11:04 2 hours ago

IT WENT OUT!

Alan leaves the court limping and being helped by his teammates.

11:04 2 hours ago

ALAN HURTED!

Alan would serve after Brazil’s point, but falls on court and feels on the serve. Pain in the right calf or achilles tendon.

11:02 2 hours ago

Brazil in front:

26-25. NEW SET POINT!

11:00 2 hours ago

NEW SET POINT!

Iran 24-25 Brazil. Leal leaves Brazil to the point of closing the set.

10:59 2 hours ago

Let’s go to 26!

Iran manages to score and we will go over 25.

10:58 2 hours ago

SET POINT!

Brazil reaches 24-23. Need 1 point to complete the set.

10:56 2 hours ago

TURN!

Brazil passes ahead of the scoreboard! Iran 21-22 Brazil.

10:542 hours ago

AAAAAACE!!!

Brazil draws the game! 20-20.

10:52 2 hours ago

BRAZIL WENT TO SEEK!

Iran came to open 20 to 16, but Brazil sought and is with 18 points. Only 2 ago and you can dream of the turnaround.

10:432 hours ago

TIME!

Well balanced game: 12 for Brazil, against 11 for Iran. As we reached 12 points, pause for hydration.

10:36 2 hours ago

Brazil with advantage!

10:332 hours ago

1st set:

Amin evens the game. Iran 2-2 Brazil.

10:32 2 hours ago

START THE GAME!

The ball goes up to Iran x Brazil for the Men’s Volleyball Nations League and the first point is already a challenge. Isaac pulls out and says he went inside. The ball was good! ACE for Brazil!

10:25 2 hours ago

Heating!

The teams are already warming up! Not long!

10:20 2 hours ago

LOOK AT HIM!

The opposite Amin Esmaeilnezhad is doing an excellent VNL, and probably should lead the Selection along with the pointer Milad Ebadipour.

10:10 2 hours ago

Liberos:

Apparently, the libero relay has come to an end. Maique started against Poland and Thales against Serbia. Both did well in games.

10:07 2 hours ago

FEW CHANGES:

Coach Renan Dal Zotto is unlikely to make major changes, especially as the Iran team is very strong. Due to his performance in the game against Serbia, Lucarelli should be a starter along with Leal on the wings.

10:04 3 hours ago

CHINA: COVID OUTBREAK

After beating Brazil in the first week of the Men’s Volleyball Nations League, China had a setback off the court. The team suffered from an outbreak of Covid that forced the cancellation of the match against France, scheduled for Wednesday (22), in the Philippines. France won by WO. China’s only victory at the start of the League of Nations was against Brazil, in Brasília.

10:00 3 hours ago

SPEAK BERNARDINHO

Former coach of the Brazilian men’s volleyball team and currently in charge of Sesc-Flamengo, the coach said he trusts the team’s evolution in the Nations League: “It’s the beginning of the season. We’ve had much worse phases than this one. People are talking about a defeat. It’s part of the process. There’s a part of renewal, there are veterans too. I work until things happen. I have no doubt that we will come out much better in the finals.”

09:55 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Iran vs Brazil match on TV and in real time?

09:50 3 hours ago

When is the Iran vs Brazil game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Iran and Brazil will start at 10:30 am (Brasília time), being played in Sofia, Bulgaria. The match between Iran x Brazil will be broadcast on SporTV 2, on pay-per-view. You can find everything here at VAVEL Brasil.

09:45 3 hours ago

IRAN SURPRISES:

In the team’s last game, the Iranians beat the United States 3-0 (25-18, 27-25 and 28-26) and took the Americans’ unbeaten record.

09:403 hours ago

VICTORY OVER SERBIA:

09:353 hours ago

THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS:

The Nations League brings together the 16 best volleyball teams on the planet. In 2022, the competition will be held in two phases. The first has three steps. In each, teams are divided into two groups and each plays four times. The groups and matches for each week are defined by drawing lots. The best eight of this phase advance to the final phase, which takes place from July 20 to 23, in Bologna (Italy). Brazil closed the first stage of the competition in eighth place.

09:303 hours ago

TECHNICIAN RENAN DAL ZOTTO:

09:25 3 hours ago

THE SECOND WEEK:

09:20 3 hours ago

SECOND STAGE:

09:15 3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE

09:10 3 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Iran vs Brazil game

Hello volleyball lover! Now it’s time for the Nations League in men’s volleyball. Iran and Brazil face each other on the field. The teams duel for the second stage of the Volleyball Nations League 2022. Follow everything from the duel between Iranians and Brazilians here, in real time from VAVEL Brasil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

STJD ratifies agreement with Cruzeiro after homophobic chants from the crowd

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Flags in the colors of the rainbow are alluding to ‘LGBT Pride’ …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved