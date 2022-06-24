Best moments of Iran 0-3 Brazil by the Men’s Volleyball Nations League | 06/24/2022

Brazil makes 25 to 19 in the third set and beats Iran by 3 sets to 0. Second victory in a row and, again, by 3 to 0.

2 left to win. Brazil opens 23 to 15.

It is the number of points review stops in today’s game. Brazil is 5 points away from winning the game! 20×12

Brazil 12×6 against Iran. Third set is going to be a little more relaxed than the previous ones.

The biggest advantage of the entire game. Brazil passes well ahead: 9-4.

Brazil now has 6×4 and Bruninho makes ONE ACE! Iran 4-7 Brazil.

Too many challenge requests, game crashing all the time. Technicians try to calm tempers.

All balanced: Iran 5-5 Brazil. But following the confusion, it seems that there was a mistake on the table.

Brazil scores 2-0 over Iran. Soon at least we will go to the third set.

Brazil scores the 25th point, but the referee accepts a challenge request from Iran for touching the block.

Brazil 24-23 against Iran. Just one point to close the set!

At the right moment, the Brazilian team takes the lead! 20 to 19 on Iran.

Brazil equals the match at 17-17. Let’s go to the final stretch of the game.

Vadi scores for the home team: 13-11.

Iran asks for a challenge to touch the net, but there was no touch on top. Brazil touched the net with their knee and the players from Iran complained A LOT! Finally, the judge gave a point to Iran. Match remains even: 9-8 for Iran

Brazil takes the lead in this second set: 3×1

Brazil wins the first set! It was tiring, but it’s over. Iran 28-30. Brazil players hug Alan.

Nobody wants to lose. Brazil 28-27 Iran. Set point for Brazil again.

Alan leaves the court limping and being helped by his teammates.

Alan would serve after Brazil’s point, but falls on court and feels on the serve. Pain in the right calf or achilles tendon.

26-25. NEW SET POINT!

Iran 24-25 Brazil. Leal leaves Brazil to the point of closing the set.

Iran manages to score and we will go over 25.

Brazil reaches 24-23. Need 1 point to complete the set.

Brazil passes ahead of the scoreboard! Iran 21-22 Brazil.

Brazil draws the game! 20-20.

Iran came to open 20 to 16, but Brazil sought and is with 18 points. Only 2 ago and you can dream of the turnaround.

Well balanced game: 12 for Brazil, against 11 for Iran. As we reached 12 points, pause for hydration.

Amin evens the game. Iran 2-2 Brazil.

The ball goes up to Iran x Brazil for the Men’s Volleyball Nations League and the first point is already a challenge. Isaac pulls out and says he went inside. The ball was good! ACE for Brazil!

The teams are already warming up! Not long!

The opposite Amin Esmaeilnezhad is doing an excellent VNL, and probably should lead the Selection along with the pointer Milad Ebadipour.

Apparently, the libero relay has come to an end. Maique started against Poland and Thales against Serbia. Both did well in games.

Coach Renan Dal Zotto is unlikely to make major changes, especially as the Iran team is very strong. Due to his performance in the game against Serbia, Lucarelli should be a starter along with Leal on the wings.

After beating Brazil in the first week of the Men’s Volleyball Nations League, China had a setback off the court. The team suffered from an outbreak of Covid that forced the cancellation of the match against France, scheduled for Wednesday (22), in the Philippines. France won by WO. China’s only victory at the start of the League of Nations was against Brazil, in Brasília.

Former coach of the Brazilian men’s volleyball team and currently in charge of Sesc-Flamengo, the coach said he trusts the team’s evolution in the Nations League: “It’s the beginning of the season. We’ve had much worse phases than this one. People are talking about a defeat. It’s part of the process. There’s a part of renewal, there are veterans too. I work until things happen. I have no doubt that we will come out much better in the finals.”

The match between Iran and Brazil will start at 10:30 am (Brasília time), being played in Sofia, Bulgaria. The match between Iran x Brazil will be broadcast on SporTV 2, on pay-per-view. You can find everything here at VAVEL Brasil.

In the team’s last game, the Iranians beat the United States 3-0 (25-18, 27-25 and 28-26) and took the Americans’ unbeaten record.

The Nations League brings together the 16 best volleyball teams on the planet. In 2022, the competition will be held in two phases. The first has three steps. In each, teams are divided into two groups and each plays four times. The groups and matches for each week are defined by drawing lots. The best eight of this phase advance to the final phase, which takes place from July 20 to 23, in Bologna (Italy). Brazil closed the first stage of the competition in eighth place.