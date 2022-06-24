‘Beyond Illusion’: Iolanda will only be in a corset on stage and will be kissed by Joaquim | come around

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) accepted to do the costumes for the play by Iolanda (Duda Brack) already thinking about getting revenge on Rafael/Davi’s wife (Rafael Vitti). And not Friday, 6/24 episode, from “Beyond Illusion”, before the rival enters the scene, the dressmaker will leave a piece loose in her clothes. There will be no other… On stage, the actress will only be in a corset in front of everyone. But isn’t Yolanda going to do well?!
Iolanda will only be in a corset on the scene in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
To cover the body, Iolanda will follow the lines while sitting. Then, smartly, she will take a skirt from the mannequin that was on the set and wear it to end the play. General applause! Who won’t like it at all will be Isadora. The girl will be irritated by the rival’s waist game. Joaquim, on the other hand, ah, this one will really like to see Yolanda’s body and will be amazed.
Isadora will be irritated by Iolanda’s improvisation on stage in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
“I should have guessed that for a starlet to be naked in front of others is no big deal. Messalina!”, retorts Dorinha.
At the end of the show, Joaquim will look for Iolanda in the dressing room. And, remembering the advice given by Úrsula (Bárbara Paz), that he had an affair with a married woman to avoid problems with Isadora, he will kiss Iolanda.
“What happened, Joaquim? He has a strange face”, asks Iolanda.
“Face of someone who just noticed what a beautiful woman you are”, he will reply.
This Joaquim doesn’t waste time, does he? Will the two strike up a romance?! Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
24 June
Friday
Davi accuses Joaquim of having an affair with Sueli and Isadora is confused. Eugenio kicks Úrsula out of the house. Matias tries to destroy Heloísa’s daughter’s shoe and Leonidas helps her. Matthias threatens Leonidas. Úrsula suggests that Joaquim have a unique lover. Margo advises Ursula. Bento manages to stand and Silvana gets emotional. Leticia agrees to date Lorenzo. Iolanda is not shaken by Isadora’s revenge. Úrsula tells Eugênio that she is pregnant. Leonidas reveals to Fátima that Heloísa is Olivia’s biological mother. Joaquim kisses Yolanda.
