Bezerra confirms R$ 1,000 diesel voucher for truck drivers and Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600

The rapporteur of the new Fuels PEC, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), said just now that he will present his report at the CCJ of the Senate next Monday. In plenary, the project can be appreciated on Tuesday.

The parliamentarian confirmed that The text will include the concession of a R$ 1 thousand diesel voucher for 900 thousand self-employed truck drivers and the increase in Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600.

According to Bezerra, the idea is to allocate the R$ 22 billion that would be used to compensate states and municipalities for losses resulting from the exemption of ICMS to pay for the two benefits.

“The project [de redução do ICMS] has not yet produced the effects expected of it. After the sanction, we realized from the initiatives, which are already formalized by the states, that they were opposed to the tax reduction, having started legalization actions on the matter”said Bezerra.

The R$1,000 diesel voucher will cost R$5.4 billion by the end of the year. The increase in Auxílio Brasil will have an impact of R$ 21 billion.

Bezerra informed that the increase in Auxílio Brasil would not be configured as an electoral crime, as it is already a program that already exists. Regarding the voucher for truck drivers, the federal government is studying declaring a state of emergency to avoid any implication with the TSE.

