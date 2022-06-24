Biggest comet so far heads towards Earth; should we be concerned?

According to scientists’ predictions, comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is likely to approach Earth over the next 10 years.

Can you imagine if the biggest comet discovered until then was coming towards Earth? Well, that seems to be a tangible reality, according to NASA. The celestial object is about 150 km in diameter. This means that it is at least 31 times larger than the comets normally seen by scientists.

Named Bernardinelli-Bernstein, referring to the scientists who spotted it, the comet was detected back in 2014. The researchers, however, have only been able to pinpoint the location for now. The celestial object is coming from the edge of the Solar System, leaning towards Earth.

According to scientists’ predictions, comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is quite capable of approaching Earth along the next 10 years. But, after all, should we care about this comet? According to the researchers, there is no reason to be alarmed. That’s because the Bernardinelli-Bernstein is still far from our planet.

Furthermore, the comet must pass through the orbits of two other planets: Saturn and Uranus. That is, the two celestial bodies that are far away from the Sun. The comet, in this way, will not tend to enter the Earth’s atmosphere. Bernardinelli-Bernstein is currently traveling at an approximate speed of speed of 35,405 kilometers per hour.

The comet’s approach to Earth is expected to take place in mid-2031.