Body of Pernambuco indigenist Bruno Pereira is veiled in Greater Recife | Pernambuco

This Friday (24th) the wake of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira, murdered during an expedition in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas, together with English journalist Dom Phillips, takes place. The ceremony takes place at the Morada da Paz Cemetery, in Paulista, Greater Recife, and is open to the public.

The coffin was exposed around 9:30 am, covered with flags of Pernambuco and Sport Clube do Recife, Bruno Pereira’s favorite team. There was also a shirt from the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja).

The body of Bruno Pereira, who was 41 years old and is from Pernambuco, arrived in Recife on Thursday night (23), in a Federal Police jet. The mortal remains were examined in Brasilia. When the release took place, the two bodies were taken by plane to be handed over to the families.

‘Gratitude, Bruno, for giving your life for us’, says chief during wake

The first stop was Rio de Janeiro, where Dom Phillips’ body was delivered to relatives. At 6:36 pm, the plane with Bruno Pereira’s body landed at Guararapes/Gilberto Freyre International Airport, in the South Zone of Recife.

A group of indigenous people from the Xucuru ethnic group, from Serra do Ororubá, in Pesqueira, in the Agreste region, attended the wake and entered the chapel where Bruno Pereira’s body is veiled. They sang chants of the Toré ritual around the coffin, with a poster with photos of the victims and the phrase “Justice for Dom and Bruno” (see video below).

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips were murdered while on an expedition in the Vale do Javari region of Amazonas. The crime took place on June 5 and the bodies were found ten days later.

Bruno Pereira’s wake takes place in the Central Wake Room of Morada da Paz. The press was not allowed to be near the place where the coffin was placed. The indigenist’s family, at first, preferred not to talk to journalists.

According to family members, Bruno was Catholic, but throughout his career he became a man of the people, especially indigenous peoples. They informed that at the wake, which will be open, there will be a Catholic ceremony, but that any religious manifestation that takes place will be respected.

Man with a wreath in front of the Central Velório do Morada da Paz Cemetery, in Paulista, where Bruno Pereira's cremation takes place

The cemetery has provided a website for people to send messages and prayers. A few hours after the link was released, the page already had dozens of messages from friends and strangers to Bruno Pereira and his family.

The indigenist Bruno da Cunha Araújo Pereira

Son of Paraíba, Bruno Pereira was from Pernambuco, born in Recife. He left Pernambuco in the 2000s to work in the Amazon. He has held several positions at the National Indian Foundation (Funai) over the last decade.

Bruno went through the regional coordination of Vale do Javari, exactly in the region where he disappeared during an expedition earlier this month. He is survived by his wife, anthropologist Beatriz Matos, and three children.

Bruno Pereira is considered one of the greatest experts on isolated peoples in Brazil. The indigenist even studied journalism at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and would participate in a film inspired by his work.

Indigenist Bruno Pereira with classmates during his school days in Recife

On June 16, the Pernambuco native received tributes for his trajectory in defense of indigenous peoples. According to family members, Bruno loved Pernambuco, the culture, carnival and Sport Club do Recife.

He loved the soccer team so much that he even called on his cell phone via satellite to find out the results of the games when he was at Funai’s bases, where there is no communication.