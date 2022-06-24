Bolsonaro calls abortion in a child victim of rape “inadmissible”

posted on 06/23/2022 22:46 / updated on 06/23/2022 22:53



(credit: Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke out on Thursday night (6/23) against terminating the pregnancy of an 11-year-old child who was a victim of rape. On social media, the Chief Executive called the situation “inadmissible” and stated that “there is no discussion” on the “way” that the baby was “generated” and whether it is “supported or not by the law”.

“We know that this is a sensitive case, but taking an innocent life, in addition to violating the fundamental right of every human being, does not heal wounds or do justice to anyone, on the contrary, abortion only exacerbates this tragedy! There will always be other paths,” he wrote.

“A seven-month-pregnant baby is not discussed as to how it was generated, whether it is supported by the law or not. It is unacceptable to talk about taking the life of this helpless being,” added Jair Bolsonaro.

The 11-year-old girl faced difficulties in court to get the procedure, which is provided for by law in cases of abuse. Recordings released by the press show that judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, then in the District of Tijucas, in Santa Catarina, and prosecutor Mirela Dutra Alberton, tried to prevent the girl from having an abortion, even though she was a victim of sexual violence.

On Wednesday (22/6), she finally managed to interrupt the pregnancy, after the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) interceded in the face of the repercussion of the story.