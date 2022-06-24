Bolsonaro criticizes the abortion provided for in the law of an 11-year-old girl who became pregnant after rape | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has criticized legislation that authorizes abortion in Brazil and that allowed an 11-year-old girl who was raped to terminate her pregnancy.

On Wednesday (22), an 11-year-old girl managed to terminate her pregnancy in a federal hospital in Santa Catarina after weeks prevented by a court decision.

The child became pregnant after being raped and, to the Justicesaid that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy.

Commenting on the case on a social network, Bolsonaro said that “the way he [o feto] was generated, whether or not it is supported by the law” and classified the procedure as “barbarism”.

The president said he knows that this is a sensitive case and that both the child and the fetus are victims.

In the posts, the president highlighted that the fetus was 29 weeks old. Brazilian legislation that authorizes abortion does not establish a maximum gestational age limit for terminating a pregnancy.

Bolsonaro also said that he asked the ministries of Justice and Human Rights to investigate the case.

what is legal abortion

Pregnancy was discovered at 22 weeks.

The girl discovered she was pregnant when she was 22 weeks old. According to the family’s lawyer, the girl went to the federal hospital of the Federal University of Santa Catarina to have an abortion.

The hospital, however, advised the family to seek judicial authorization for the procedure. The institution argued that it uses this procedure based on the protocols and rules of the Ministry of Health when the pregnancy passes 20 weeks of gestation.

A 2012 Ministry of Health technical norm recommends that the termination of pregnancy occur within 20 weeks, but Brazilian legislation does not establish this limit nor does it require judicial authorization to perform an abortion.

The family obtained court authorization. On June 1, however, the judge of the Santa Catarina Court of Justice Joana Ribeiro, who was then working in the district of Tijucas (SC), determined that the child be removed from the family and sent to a shelter, preventing the abortion.

According to videos released by the Intercept and Portal Catarinas websites, which revealed the case, in a court hearing, the judge asked the child if she “would bear to stay a little longer” to increase the chance of fetal survival. And asked her if she wanted to have the baby – the girl said no.

After the repercussion of the case, the Federal Public Ministry recommended that the university hospital perform the abortion, which took place on Wednesday (22).

The judge is investigated by the National Council of Justice and by the internal affairs department of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina. The prosecutor who acted in the case and appears at the hearing is investigated by the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and by the Internal Affairs Department of the MP from Santa Catarina.