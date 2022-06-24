Bolsonaro is booed and cursed during passage in São João de Caruaru

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), took the stage at São João de Caruaru, in Pernambuco, this Thursday 23rd and was received by the public under boos and curses. On the other hand, supporters echoed “myth” during the president’s speech, but in a less expressive way.

Bolsonaro made a hasty participation in the event. He limited himself to speaking for less than 30 seconds. “It is a great satisfaction to be in the Northeast… To all of you: may God enlighten each of you. And may God bless all of Brazil. Thank you all so much,” he said.

The president was welcomed by the pre-candidate for governor Anderson Ferreira (PL) and by Gilson Machado (PL), former Minister of Tourism and pre-candidate for the Senate.

Machado is also an accordionist in the band Forró da Brucelose, who performed at the moment when the manager was invited to go on stage for the celebration.

Covered by the flags of Brazil and Pernambuco, the representative remained in the space while the band played the song ‘Asa Branca’, by Luiz Gonzaga.

Bolsonaro booed and cursed at Caruaru party, now at night pic.twitter.com/LezPH8tMek — Euclides Lula (@joseeuclides30) June 24, 2022

heard by the newspaper The State of São Paulopeople who were present at the scene reported that, as the boos intensified, the musicians turned up the volume, supposedly in an attempt to drown out the screams.

Videos circulating on social media show the dispute of voices against and in favor of the president.

This was the president’s first time in São João de Caruaru. Bolsonaro’s participation changed the structure and dynamics of the event.

In a note sent to the press, the municipal secretary of Public Order banned the use of drones. Railings were placed on the track of the Luiz Gonzaga Events Courtyard.

During the afternoon of Thursday, the Chief Executive held a motorcycle ride in avenues of the city of Pernambuco. Gilson Machado was on the back of the motorcycle guided by the president and recorded the movement. Both did not wear helmets.