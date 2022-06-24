Bolsonaro sanctions ICMS ceiling, but vetoes beneficial stretches to states

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Thursday, 23, the 17% ceiling for ICMS on fuels, electricity, telecommunications and public transport, approved last week by Congress, but vetoed sections included by the Senate that would benefit states in compensation. for the loss of tax revenue. The sanction of the law, with the vetoes, is contained in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union (DOU).

The project is part of Palácio do Planalto’s offensive to reduce fuel prices, but it faced resistance from governors, who predict a fiscal crisis in 2023 with the reduction of ICMS rates. The Senate, where the heads of state executives have more bargaining power, responded to some requests brought by the finance secretaries, now vetoed by the president.

Bolsonaro vetoed, for example, the compensation for the loss of revenue for the five states without debt to the Union, which would be done in 2023, with resources from the Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploration (CFEM) and with the prioritization in contracting loans from the Union.

In this way, the compensation will only be made for States that are indebted to the Union, through debt relief, when the loss of ICMS collection exceeds 5%, compared to 2021. This reimbursement will be made on a temporary basis, during six months.

The president also vetoed the determination that the Union compensate states and municipalities for maintaining the minimum constitutional spending on education and health compared to what was in force before the ceiling law came into effect.

In the sanction of the law, Bolsonaro maintained the zeroing of federal taxes, such as PIS/Cofins and Cide, on gasoline and ethanol.

