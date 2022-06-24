Bolsonaro sanctions ICMS ceiling vetoing benefits to states

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the 17% cap on ICMS on fuel and other items. The sanctioned text, however, vetoed passages that would benefit the states for the loss of revenue. The law was published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (23).

In practice, the legislation defines fuels, electricity, communications, natural gas and public transport as essential goods, making the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on these activities capped at 17%. This was a change proposed by the federal government to try to reduce fuel prices.





The text had been widely discussed in Congress. States and municipalities predict a loss of revenue of about R$ 80 billion with the ceiling, according to calculations by Comsefaz (National Committee of State Finance Secretaries). The Senate even included some compensation to the states, but parts were vetoed.

Bolsonaro vetoed, for example, the compensation for the loss of revenue for the five states without debt with the Union, which would be done in 2023, with resources from the Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploration (CFEM) and with the prioritization of contracting loans from the Union.





Compensation will only occur for states that are indebted to the Union, through debt relief, when the loss of ICMS collection exceeds 5%, compared to 2021.

It also ended up vetoed the determination that the Union compensate states and municipalities in order to maintain minimum constitutional spending on education and health compared to the scenario in force before the ceiling law was sanctioned.