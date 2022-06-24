Bolsonaro says legal abortion of 11-year-old raped in SC is ‘inadmissible’

President spoke about the case of a girl victim of sexual abuse; judge had prevented the girl from carrying out the termination of pregnancy

ANTONIO MOLINA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 10/07/2021

Jair Bolsonaro took a stand against the termination of the pregnancy of the 11-year-old who was raped in the metropolitan region of Florianópolis



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took to social media to speak out against an 11-year-old girl having an abortion. The child was sexually abused at the beginning of the year and was fighting in court to have her pregnancy terminated. In his publication, the representative considered it “inadmissible” to take the life of a “defenceless being”. The Chief Executive also claimed that the “only certainty about the tragedy of the 7-month pregnant girl is that both she and the baby were victims, innocent souls, lives that should not pay for what they are not guilty of”, however, in the understanding of the Commander of the Planalto, the child must be protected “from the malignant harassment of pro-abortion groups”. Bolsonaro confirmed that it is a “sensitive” issue, but that “taking an innocent life, in addition to violating the fundamental right of every human being, does not heal wounds or do justice to anyone, on the contrary, abortion only worsens the situation.” this tragedy”, he argued.

understand the case

The representative’s speech refers to an 11-year-old child who suffered sexual abuse and became pregnant, in the metropolitan region of Florianópolis. After looking for the hospital unit, the place said that it would not interrupt the pregnancy because of the advanced stage of pregnancy. In court, the judge responsible for the case, Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, sent the girl to a shelter so that she would not undergo “some procedure to operate on the death of the baby”. In her order, the magistrate positioned herself in favor of the child’s continuation of the pregnancy and asked if she would be able to stay longer “one or two weeks” with the fetus so that it had a better chance of survival. “Would you like to stay a little longer?” asked Zimmer, who was absent from the case.