Bolsonaro says that Milton Ribeiro attended appointed by pastors ‘to give a moral’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) played down the scandal in the Ministry of Education and said that former minister Milton Ribeiro just wanted to “give a moral” to two allied evangelical pastors, Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos, accused of intermediating the distribution of public funds. through a “parallel cabinet”.

The statement took place during a live broadcast on the internet, this Thursday 23. Bolsonaro began to comment on the topic saying that he exaggerated in the statement about putting his “face on fire” for Ribeiro, but said he continued to trust the former minister.

“I said back there that I would put my face on fire for him, right? I exaggerated. But, I put my hand in the fire for Milton. OK? As I do for all my ministers. Because from what I know of them, their experience, etc., hardly anyone will commit an act of corruption,” he said.

Bolsonaro then said that there is “nothing much” in Ribeiro’s conduct.

“As soon as there was a conversation in which Milton spoke publicly, he said to several people: ‘look, we serve all mayors, regardless of parties, we serve everyone, now, preferably, those appointed by such pastor’. To give a moral to he [um dos pastores]. Nothing else“, he stated.

Bolsonaro argued that Ribeiro asked for removal from office after the press conference was leaked. He also reinforced that the Federal Police began the investigation based on an investigation by the Comptroller General of the Union, the CGU, which would have given attention to the case at the request of the former minister himself.

“CGU began investigating the case at the request of Minister Milton. The Federal Police took the CGU report and started investigating,” he claimed. “In the end, there was the investigation by the PF, which took into account the work of the CGU requested by Milton. And the judge ordered the arrest.”

He then classified the Federal Police’s act of arresting Ribeiro as “embarrassing” and said he was “upset” with the episode. He also stated that “there was no materiality for the arrest” of the former minister.

Bolsonaro refuted the assumption that the former minister had practiced corruption, a thesis that gained strength with the discovery that Ribeiro received an amount that would be linked to the pastors: it was 50 thousand reais through his wife’s account, according to the lawyer himself.

The defense’s allegation, however, is that the amount would come from the sale of a car.

“Hey, each one can have 50 thousand in your account. You may have 100k in your account. If you sell a property today, you could have 200,000 in your account. What’s the problem?”, Bolsonaro argued. “Is it an atypical movement? IT IS. Any movement above 10 thousand reais is atypical. But there was the purchase of a car.”

In a later part of the broadcast, the president said he continued to “believe” in Ribeiro and minimized the seriousness of his conduct compared to cases of corruption registered in PT governments.

“I still believe in Milton. If something comes up, answer for your actions. And so it is in our government,” she said. “And you can see, it wasn’t corruption the way you’re used to seeing it in previous governments. Ah, the guy did an overpriced work, he bought the material and didn’t receive it, he overpriced it. None of that. It was a history of influence peddling.”

Also an evangelical pastor, Ribeiro had his scheme revealed by the newspaper The State of São Paulo in March this year. Soon after, he ended up stepping down as head of Education.

On Wednesday 22nd, Ribeiro was arrested after the Federal Police had advanced in the investigations, but this Thursday 23rd he was released because the Justice granted his request to habeas corpus and had him released to the shepherds.

In addition to the suspicion about the 50,000 deposited in Ribeiro’s wife’s account, the CGU also reported a request for 100,000 reais, made by Arilton Moura, to take an MEC event to the interior of São Paulo.

The information was passed on by a businessman from Piracicaba (SP). According to Estadãothe businessman declared that the amount would be destined to “missionary works” of a church linked to Arilton Moura.

The Federal Police is also investigating an alleged interference in the operation that arrested Ribeiro, for an alleged “privileged treatment” given to him and the pastors, which would have jeopardized the investigation of the facts.