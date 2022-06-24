Brazil loses Alan, but imposes itself on Iran and wins one more in the League | volleyball

When Alan went down in the first set, everything got even more complicated. By losing its opposite after a calf problem, Brazil found itself without one of its main strikers. On the other hand, a strong and firm Iran, mainly at the hands of Amin. But, in a reconstruction after the falls, the selection of Renan Dal Zotto knew how to impose itself in the face of difficulties. In 3 sets to 0, partial 30/28, 25/23 and 25/19, it amended the second victory in the Sofia stage, in Bulgaria, in the League of Nations.

The victory gives strength to Brazil’s fight for a place in the final stage of the competition, in Bologna, Italy. The selection, which came out of the classification zone before beating Serbia, remains firmly in the top eight. This Sunday, the team closes Sofia’s stage against the hosts at 2 pm. sportv2 broadcasts the match live, and the ge tracks everything in real time.

1 of 2 Brazil Iran Volleyball Nations League — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB Brazil Iran Volleyball Nations League — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB

Brazil had many difficulties at the beginning. The first set was tough – the Iranians even had the set point. But, even with Alan’s injury, Renan Dal Zotto’s team managed to impose itself. The second set wasn’t the easiest either, but the third set came as a refreshment. This Friday, the biggest highlights were Isac and Flávio. Very exploited from the beginning, they showed up well in attack and blocking. Isac, new to the team against Iran, ended up with 14 points, four of which were blocking. Lucarelli, with 15, was the highest scorer.

1st set – Brazil loses Alan, but takes the set

Isac’s serve touched the line, but it needed the challenge to be confirmed. The message was the same as the victory against the Serbs: for a new victory, the service would have to be forced. Iran was trying to settle in blows, especially with Amin. Brazil, however, managed to stay ahead at the beginning. Very driven by Bruninho, Isac and Flávio were the main highlights at that time. The rival team, however, managed to pull over and reach the tie at 9/9 after blocking on Alan. In the technical stop, however, the minimum advantage was of Brazil, after Esfandiar’s service error.

The Iranians, however, insisted. They managed to take the lead after a Jelveh serve, with no reception for Leal. Esfandiar, in a block over Alan, increased the lead to 17/15. Renan then stopped the game for the first time. The technician call did not work. Iran took advantage of the Brazilian instability to open the gap and score 19/15. Cachopa and Darlan went to the court for the inversion. It worked.

Brazil closed the gap to two points, and it was Iran’s turn to stop the game. By force, the selection managed to turn around. In the final stretch of the set, Renan Dal Zotto’s team reached the set point. Wasted the first, reached the second, but then came the scare. Alan, when reporting for the serve, went to the ground. At the edge of the court, he started the treatment on the right calf (see in the video below). Out of the game, he gave way to his brother, Darlan. In Bruninho’s ace, Brazil managed to close the set at 30/28.

Alan is injured in the 1st set of Brazil v Iran by the Volleyball Nations League

2nd set – Brazil turns late and extends lead

Leal filled his arms and opened the second set. Brazil tried not to feel the loss of Alan to stay ahead in search of a new victory. Iran, however, also needed the triumph. In the block over Lucarelli, he had the advantage in the account in 6/5. It was a nervous game for both sides. The Iranians followed in the lead, but Brazil did not let the score shoot up.

2 of 2 Brazil Iran League of Nations — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB Brazil Iran League of Nations — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB

The tie came on the wall mounted by Isac, scoring 19/19 in the account. An attack error by Milad soon after made Brazil take the lead in the final stretch of the partial. The selection managed to stay in the lead until closing the score on 25/23, after an attack error by Esfandiar.

3rd set – Brazil shoots and closes the account

The refereeing, confused from the beginning, continued like this. With the count at 6/4 for the Brazilians, the score was 5/5. Leal complained, and the referees checked point by point until they realized that the pointer was right. On the way back, the selection soared. Loyal, with an ace, widened. Soon after, Lucarelli scored 8/4 and forced the rival team to ask for a time-out. Did not work. Bruninho, in yet another ace, made it to the biggest Brazilian advantage in the match. In technical time, 12/6 for Brazil.