Brazil records 346 new deaths from Covid; moving average of cases is the highest since March | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (23) 346 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 669,958 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 152 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +8% indicating stability trend .

The moving average of cases passed from the house of 46 thousand and is the highest since March (see details further below).

Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours. The states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins did not publish updated data until the closing of this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 69,231 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 31,963,736 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 46,137+15% change from two weeks ago. It is the highest moving average recorded since March 11 (when it was at 46,895).

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (11 states and the DF): PI, DF, PB, BA, RN, RJ, MT, MA, RO, ES, GO, PE

PI, DF, PB, BA, RN, RJ, MT, MA, RO, ES, GO, PE In stability (10 states): PR, SC, RR, AC, AM, AP, SE, AL, SP, RS

PR, SC, RR, AC, AM, AP, SE, AL, SP, RS Falling (3 states): PA, CE, MG

PA, CE, MG Did not disclose (2 states): MS and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

