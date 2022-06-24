Bruno Méndez trains at Corinthians CT and could be an option in Saturday’s classic

Bruno Méndez restarted his activities at Corinthians this Thursday afternoon, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. The defender, who returned from the loan from Internacional, is integrated with the squad and should be related to the classic against Santos, next Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão.

For this, however, it needs to appear in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), by this Friday, as explained above. He must also enter the club’s list of entries in the Libertadores for the round of 16 dispute.

Méndez appeared in videos released by Alvinegro this afternoon, when the squad was re-presented after the rout against Santos, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday night.

In addition to him, Júnior Moraes and Luan, not related to the classic, also carried out the activities, Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos, Xavier, Bruno Melo, Roni, Matheus Araújo, Guilherme Biro, Robert Renan, Giovane and Felipe Augusto, according to the videos.

On the other hand, it was not possible to check if Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis) and Rafael Ramos (spared) went to the field.

The athletes who played for more than 45 minutes in the rout over Santos remained inside the CT. The others started with the warm-up in Field 1 and then participated in a ball possession activity under the command of coach Vítor Pereira.

Afterwards, there was a confrontation in a reduced field and, finally, offensive movements for the players in front and defensive for those who act behind.

Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday, from 19:00 (Brasília time), again against Santos, at Neo Química Arena, but in a game valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian. Timão is in second place, with 25 points.

