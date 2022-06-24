Bruno Mndez reappears and starts preparation with Corinthians for the Brazilian classic

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday afternoon after the 4-0 rout against Santos, at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Now, Timão is getting ready to face the same opponent, but for the Brasileirão.

The novelty in the CT was the reinstatement of defender Bruno Méndez. The Uruguayan returned from loan from Internacional and has already carried out the preparatory activities for this Saturday’s classic, at 7 pm, in Itaquera.

As determined by the My Helm, Corinthians prepares a training program for the player. Bruno Méndez should soon appear at the IDB and, consequently, be an option for coach Vítor Pereira this Saturday. However, despite the praise received by the coach, the defender received polls from clubs abroad.

As usual, players who played for more than 45 minutes in Wednesday’s match remained inside the CT. The rest, after the warm-up, did ball possession training under the command of Vítor Pereira.

In the sequence, the Corinthians still made a confrontation in reduced field and, finally, closed the day with offensive and defensive movements.

Corinthians will still have one more day of preparation for the Alvinegro Classic. Timão returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Friday afternoon, when the preparation for the duel ends.

