Bruno Mndez reveals conversation with Vtor Pereira and says he is prepared to play for Corinthians

Bruno Méndez is back at Corinthians after being loaned to Internacional for a season. The defender was even present at Timão’s training this Thursday and has already given a statement about his return to Parque São Jorge.

The Uruguayan revealed a conversation with coach Vítor Pereira and said he was prepared to make his debut with the white shirt. Bruno Méndez, important to note, is waiting for his name to be published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) to return to the pitch.

“This new teacher, a teacher who comes from abroad, started representing the team. Good to meet him, I already talked a little with him about my characteristics on the field. I will accompany you as soon as possible and the group as well. I already know most of my teammates, but I still have to get to know the others and I’m just training to get to know everyone”, reported Bruno Méndez in the CT Bulletin.

“I’m prepared, of course, I was playing, so I’m available to the teacher to play. I’ll do everything I can to catch up with him,” said the Uruguayan.

The defender was still excited to play alongside the new Timão players, such as Willian and Renato Augusto, and took the opportunity to thank him for the opportunity he received at Internacional. In total, the Uruguayan played 48 games for the Rio Grande do Sul team, 44 of which as a starter, and scored two goals, both this season.

“They are world class guys, who have played for many big teams in Europe, and it will be great to have the opportunity to train with them.. They are guys who help the team on a day-to-day basis, they have experiences,” said Bruno Méndez.

“It went really well! In the previous passage I had many games, I gained experience, I went out to play. I am happy and very grateful to Inter for the opportunity they gave me there, for opening the doorsand coming back is also good”, he thanked.

