Bustos has embezzlement and doubts at Santos for a new duel against Corinthians this Saturday

Santos players returned to work this Thursday, the day after the 4-0 rout suffered by Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil, and have already started preparing for a new duel against the white rivals, again at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), this time for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Argentine coach Fabián Bustos will have work to define the starting lineup for the derby.

After the confrontation against Red Bull Bragantino, last Saturday, in Vila Belmiro, Santos collected several embezzlements to face Corinthians. Bustos himself will not be able to be on the bench, as he has been sent off. Assistant Lucas Ochandorena should lead the team from inside the pitch at Neo Química Arena.

Also due to suspension, but for having received the third yellow card, goalkeeper João Paulo and midfielder Vinícius Zanocelo are missing the starting lineup. With that, John should take on the Santos goal, but the vacancy in the midfield is still undefined. Bustos has a few options: if you think more defensively, you can count on Camacho or Willian Maranhão. If you opt for a more offensive formation, there is a possibility that Bruno Oliveira will start playing.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

In addition, Santos remains without right-back Madson, who is still recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh. Lucas Braga and Auro fight for the position. Defender Maicon, another one undergoing treatment for a muscle injury, is doubtful for the classic.

Leave your comment