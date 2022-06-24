Caixa Loan has rises in value and can reach R$ 4,500

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved last Tuesday, 21, the Provisional Measure (MP) that creates the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (Digital SIM). The initiative was created to work as an incentive to formalize small businesses. The text now goes to the Senate for analysis.

In addition, the rapporteur and deputy of the measure, Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF), made changes to the text sent by the Executive and increased the value of loans.

O Caixa Tem loan limit is currently R$ 1 thousand for physical persons and up to R$ 3 thousand for those who are Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI). However, with the approval of the text in the plenary of the Chamber, the values ​​should rise to up to R$ 1.5 thousand and up to R$ 4.5 thousand, respectively.

In addition to the readjustment of the Caixa Tem credit line, the MP also authorizes the use of R$ 3 billion from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for use in microcredit operations. In addition, the changes made in the Chamber also change the rules regarding infractions for failure to pay the fund amounts by companies.

Digital SIM

The Digital SIM was announced on March 17th by the federal government. Since it came into force, individuals and companies that want to start or expand a business can apply for loans via the Caixa Tem app or by going to a Caixa branch. The positive point of the action is that even those with a dirty name, that is, a negative one, can participate.

The government’s expectation is that 4.5 million entrepreneurs will benefit from the initiative. Caixa Econômica Federal reported that, until April of this year, more than 1 million people had already been covered by the credit modality, in the promotion of entrepreneurship.