‘Cara e Courage’: Leonardo pressures Regina to disappear with Samuel | come around

Even worse is that she learns that police officer Paulo (Fernando Caruso) returned to look for the fisherman, the last one to be with Clarice before she turned up dead, looking for information about the businesswoman.
Worried about the course of the case, Regina tells Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) that she needs money to send the fisherman away.
“You’re not going to like what I have to say at all,” she says. “I need more money. The fisherman has to disappear. That policeman, Paulo, asked questions about Clarice again.”
Fearing that something will fall on him, Leo reacts badly:
“I don’t want to remember that night. It wasn’t my fault. You saw it.”
Regina comforts her lover and points out that Samuel and Angelo (João Campos) need to leave, and that, for that, they need more money.
Leo argues that he won’t give more money, that she has to ask Danilo (Ricardo Pereira), and Regina is direct:
“If we talk to Danilo, the fisherman could disappear… in another way.”
Afraid that they will discover his involvement in Clarice’s death, Leo agrees to pay the fishermen to leave and makes an appeal to his mistress:
“Makes this guy go far away. So far I’ll never remember he exists.”
The scenes will air in this Thursday’s chapter, 6/23, of Cara e Coragem.
Anita deletes several photos of Clarice with Samuel. Regina tells Ângelo to disappear with Samuel do Rio. Renan changes the order of presentations, and Lou becomes insecure. Angelo tells Regina that his mother, Dagmar, is not in good health. She doesn’t care about the news. Danilo tries to convince Vini to put Leonardo in the presidency of SG. Joca despairs when he learns that Nadir intends to go to Pat’s performance with Lou in the dance company. Olivia gives Joca an ultimatum. Lou and Pat’s presentation at the auction is a success. Jarbas tells Ítalo that Paulo and Marcela are involved in Clarice’s case. Moa informs Pat that Andrea has asked the director for a stunt double to replace her. Samuel finds Regina talking to Angelo.
