Cazarré’s daughter is born with Ebstein’s anomaly; understand rare condition – 06/23/2022

Juliano and Leticia Cazarré used social media to tell their followers about the birth of their fifth daughter, Maria Guilhermina. She was born on Tuesday (21) and, shortly after giving birth, had to undergo surgery to correct a rare anomaly in her heart. Now, the child’s condition is stable.

“Maria Guilhermina arrived with a special heart, also expanding our hearts and those of everyone around her!”, says the text published by the parents on Instagram.

According to the couple, Ebstein’s anomaly was also identified in prenatal exams: “During the pregnancy, the doctors realized that her case would be one of the rarest and most serious within the anomaly and, therefore, we decided to come to São Paulo so that she could be born with the most specialized team”.

What is Ebstein’s anomaly?

It is a congenital heart disease (when the child is born with the problem) that affects the tricuspid valve, responsible for separating the right atrium from the heart’s right ventricle, according to Juliana Rodrigues Neves, a specialist in pediatric cardiology and director of the Department of Interventions in Congenital Heart Disease. of the SBHCI (Brazilian Society of Hemodynamics and Interventional Cardiology).

“The tricuspid valve is the heart’s gateway, which allows the vessels that bring the blood that has already been used (oxygen removed by the body) to return to the heart, passing through the tricuspid valve and proceeding to the lung, which will receive this oxygen. back,” he explains.

According to the doctor, Ebstein’s anomaly is considered a rare congenital heart disease and, in its neonatal form, as was the case with Maria Guilhermina, it is extremely rare.

“Congenital heart disease of the Ebstein anomaly type occurs in 1 in every 20,000 newborns. So, it is extremely rare. In relation to congenital heart diseases, it corresponds to 0.5% among those diagnosed in childhood”, he says.

How the diagnosis and treatment is made

José Cícero Stocco Guilhen, pediatric cardiovascular surgeon at the Santa Joana Hospital and Maternity Hospital (SP) explains that the problem can be suspected during pregnancy by morphological ultrasound.

“Every pregnant woman should have it done to evaluate the anatomy or if there are anomalies in the development of the fetus. If there is any suspicion of a change in the heart, this pregnant woman should be referred for an exam called fetal echocardiogram, when Ebstein’s anomaly is diagnosed and evaluated” , says the doctor.

The repair surgery will depend on the degree of the anomaly, according to Guilhen. “In severe and more extreme cases, this child can be operated on even in the neonatal period”, he says. He explains that this situation is even more rare.

In this case, palliative surgery is performed, as the valve is still very thin and small. “The surgery consists of closing this valve with an inorganic tissue flap. We reduce the size of the right atrium, open a hole between the atria, so that the blood mixes from the right and left sides, and then we place a tube to pass the blood to the lungs”, explains the surgeon.

At around 6 months, doctors remove this flap and perform plastic surgery on the tricuspid valve, so that it starts to function properly. “Of course, everything depends on the degree of the disease and each presentation, but this child can, yes, lead a normal life or very close to it, after repair”, he says. Guilhen.