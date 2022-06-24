Check the results of Lotofácil 2554 and Timemania 1799 this Thursday (23/6)

posted on 06/23/2022 20:01 / updated on 06/23/2022 20:32



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Thursday night (6/23), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Lotofácil’s 2554 contests; the 2382 of the Double Seine; the 1799 of Timemania and the 620 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

















timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 36.5 million, presented the following result: 05-11-24-26-41-43-79. The heart team is the Vasco da Gamafrom Rio de Janeiro.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 06-15-24-34-36-46 in the first draw; 05-10-11-13-16-32 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 7.8 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-04-15-18-22-23-30. Lucky month is February.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-04-08-10-11-13-15-16-17-18-19-20-22-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.





