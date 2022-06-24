Citroën My Ami Buggy: discover the special series

Citroën My Ami Buggy has sold out quickly (Photo: Disclosure)

The vehicle had the first unit sold after three minutes of launch and sold out in less than 20 minutes, according to the brand. In all, only 50 units of the Citroën My Ami Buggy will be produced. Know the vehicle.

Citroën My Ami Buggy: special edition of the European hit has sold out in less than 20 minutes

Following the success of the concept revealed a few months ago, Citroën presented in Europe the unprecedented special and limited edition of the My Ami Buggy.

With a striking design and unique proposal, the model will be produced in a batch of only 50 units and is intended for enthusiasts looking for a mobility solution that combines freedom, pleasure and a spirit of adventure.

With electric motorization, the My Ami Buggy is ideal for recreational use in different environments, including the countryside and beaches, especially at the beginning of the European summer.

Based on the model that conquered the continent, the My Ami Buggy has an exclusive look, with an emphasis on the Khaki color of the 100% recyclable body, 14″ steel wheels with gold paint and exclusive hubcaps and doors made of tubular steel, which increase the cabin breadth.

The open-air style is complemented by the removable canvas top, a feature that has already made history on iconic models such as the Citroën 2CV and Mehari.

The look is finished off with additional protections on the fenders and bumpers. A striking yellow tone contrasts the exterior and cabin of My Ami Buggy, being present in the seams of the seats, bag hook, door handles and in the three compartments of the console.

Original car has sold over 20,000 units

“The audience reacted with enthusiasm when we presented the My Ami Buggy Concept and many customers asked for it. Today, we are pleased to bring the spirit of this concept to life with the exclusive My Ami series. Without doors and with a convertible roof, the car allows the driver and passenger to feel freer and enjoy a silent drive in the electric mode”, said Laurence Hansen, Director of Strategy and Products at Citroën.

This unique and exclusive proposal quickly won over customers in the region. And get this quick: in just 17 minutes and 28 seconds, 50 units of My Ami Buggy were sold out, representing an average of one sale every 21 seconds.

The first customer needed only 2 minutes and 53 seconds after the start of sales to complete the purchase, made completely online.

My Ami Buggy deliveries begin in the second half of August and accompany the exclusivity of the product.

Owners will be able to receive the model in their own home and will be part of the group with more than 21 thousand customers that the Ami has conquered since its launch in 2020. Currently, the Ami line is on sale in nine European countries.

