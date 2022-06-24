Claudia Rodrigues supports Guta Stresser after diagnosis of illness

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

Claudia Rodrigues, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, recorded an emotional video for Guta Stresser. The actress who gave life to Bebel from The big family recently revealed to have the same autoimmune disease.

The artist, who was diagnosed in 2000 and has gone through several hospitalizations for treatment, wished strength to her professional colleague and took the opportunity to make a statement to her girlfriend, Adriane Bonato, who supports her in the fight against the disease.

“Oi Guta, how are you? No! It’s okay, isn’t it? This disease is shit, it’s killing us little by little. You have to have faith. You have to trust God, you have to have a lot of faith.” , and fight hard to do everything that needs to be done”, he began.

“I want to tell you that the disease sucks, it’s a degenerative disease that ends up destroying us, it’s very complicated. You have to trust in God, you have to have a lot of faith, and fight hard to do everything that needs to be done. And if you are lucky enough to have an Adriane Bonato in your life, you will have many years of life and quality of life. Otherwise, unfortunately, it will be very difficult, as it was for me a day without her”, added the eternal Marinete of The Diarist.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she added: “Count on me and Dri too, always”.

In the comments of the post, Adriane Bonato also sent a message to Guta: “I’m here for whatever comes my countryman. Don’t despair. Today, there are many treatments, don’t forget alternative medicine. And the secret of victory is a lot of faith , God and love, it heals! So go ahead, determination, focus, faith and lots of love! God bless you greatly and I’m here for whatever you need”, wrote the businesswoman, also born in Paraná.

