Commentator explains why Cruzeiro can still believe in the classification

photo: reproduction Kfouri: ‘A defeat by a difference of one goal is something that Cruzeiro can look at and say that it should have been worse’ During ESPN’s Sportscenter program this Thursday (24), commentator Andr Kfouri said that Cruzeiro supporters can believe in qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil as long as coach Paulo Pezzolano manages to make changes in the form of team to behave on the field. For the journalist, Fluminense was superior throughout the game and could have won a more elastic score.

“In the first half, 11 against 11, the Fluminense it was far superior. Half-game score 1 to 1. The superiority when he got an extra man was even more gigantic. Why are Cruzeiro fans hopeful? Why does he think it was a good result? There’s the game at home, with an absurd amount of fans in Mineiro, with the aim of finding the necessary result”, he said.

“But if you look at the cruise he was at Maracan, with one man less since the first half, a defeat by a difference of one goal is something that Cruzeiro can look at and say that it should have been worse. As long as it makes amends for the way Cruzeiro acted, I believe that Cruzeiro’s technical commission is not satisfied, but the result keeps this confrontation open”, he added.

The goals of Fluminense’s 2-1 victory were scored by Manoel and Cano, while Oliveira swung the net for Raposa. At 38′ of the first half, Cruzeiro was still without the right-back Geovane, sent off after a hard foul on Nonato.

The return duel already has a date: it will be on July 12 (Tuesday), at 9 pm, in Mineiro. To advance, the celestial team needs to win by two or more goals difference. Victory by a goal take the dispute to penalties. Tie gives classification to Fluminense. Away goal in the highest tiebreaker in the competition.