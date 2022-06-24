Commission approves project that creates real-time monitoring system for SUS stock

06/24/2022 – 09:56

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies Luiz Lima: proposal can improve the logistics of the public health network

The Social Security and Family Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that creates a system to monitor in real time the stock and consumption of medicines and products in the Unified Health System (SUS) network. The objective is to improve supply and ensure access to information.

The data would be entered by the states and the Federal District and the administration of the system would be shared between the three spheres of management of the SUS, which must ensure that the population has access to information on the stock of medicines, nutritional formulas and other health products.

The initiative, which is provided for in a bill (PL 1932/21) of the Federal Senate, amends Law 8080/90, which deals with the organization and functioning of the SUS.

For the rapporteur, Deputy Luiz Lima (PL-RJ), the proposal can improve the logistics of the public health network. “It becomes an essential step to improve the efficiency of the SUS and to avoid cases of shortages of strategic products, as occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The parliamentarian also stressed that the measure facilitates access to information. “The people are the true owners of public goods, so it is only fair that information on drug stocks in public pharmacies be accessible through electronic systems,” he said.

Procedure

The proposal will be analyzed by the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission. The text is subject to the appreciation of the Plenary.

Reporting – Emanuelle Brasil

Editing – Natalia Doederlein