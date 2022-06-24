Corinthians agrees renewal with U-20 striker and stipulates a fine of R$110 million

Corinthians has agreed to renew the contract of striker Thalisson, from Under-20. The bond, which was valid until the middle of this year, now extends until July 2023, a season in which the player, due to age, ends his cycle by basic categories.

It is noteworthy that, in its new contract, Corinthians stipulated a termination penalty of considerable value. If a foreign team wants to break Thalisson’s bond with Timão, the termination clause demands the payment of 20 million euros, approximately R$110 million at the current price. The information was initially published by the ge.globe and confirmed by My Helm.

Treated as a promise in Corinthians’ Under-17, where he scored 12 goals in 25 games, Thalisson was off the radar of Corinthians fans in recent years. A knee injury took him out of combat for a year and a half between December 2020 and May 2022.

This year, the player appears as the fourth option of coach Danilo to occupy the reference of the attack in the U-20 team. In front of him, appear Giovane and Felipe Augusto, in transition to the professional, and Arthur Sousa, top scorer in the category in the year, with seven goals in 12 games played.

See more at: Corinthians Base, Corinthians Sub-20 and Ball Market.