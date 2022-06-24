Corinthians and Yuri Alberto advance in negotiation for settlement; parts are optimistic

Negotiations between Corinthians and striker Yuri Alberto heated up this Thursday. Timão and the player, who currently defends Zenit, from Russia, are optimistic for a positive outcome between the parties.

O My Helm found that the talks have advanced and that the Russian club will not bar the negotiation between the parties. Another great sign of progress is that Yuri Alberto is not in high demand for European football.

Corinthians expressed interest in the player after a new FIFA resolution determines that players with current contracts with Russian and Ukrainian clubs can suspend them until June 2023. The period represents a full season in Europe.

Last Tuesday, the My Helm reported that the trend is for the contract model to be a season loan. A similar case to what happened with midfielder Maycon, last April, when Shakhtar Donestk released the athlete to return to Parque São Jorge.

The search for a striker intensified at Corinthians for two main reasons. The first of these was the rescission of the contract of striker Jô and other possible new departures that would free up cash for new arrivals. Another point is to strengthen the squad for the possible sequence in important competitions such as, for example, the Libertadores.

