Corinthians has talks for the signing of Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar

Corinthians continues to move with an eye on the next transfer window. This time, Timão’s board has conversations with Chilean steering wheel Erick Pulgar. The player belongs to Fiorentina, from Italy – check out more details in the video above.

Corinthians’ interest was initially reported by the UOL Esporte and confirmed by My Helm. The Parque São Jorge team, however, is not the only one interested in the player. CSKA Moscow also has an athlete eye.

Erick Pulgar was revealed by Antofagasta and came to defend the Universidad Católica. The midfielder has not played in South American football since 2016, when he was hired by Bologna. Pulgar has a contract with Fiorentina until June 2023 and is frequently called up by the Chilean national team.

At 28 years old, Erick Pulgar has 291 appearances for clubs and 28 goals scored in his career. For the Chile national team, the midfielder played 40 matches and has scored four goals.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians has not been moving only by the hiring of Erick Pulgar. Timão also has advanced conversations with forward Yuri Alberto and interest in bringing defender Balbuena, now at Zenit and Dinamo Moscow, respectively. Both athletes would arrive on loan at the Parque São Jorge club.

In addition to these news, defender Bruno Méndez recently returned to Corinthians. The player was on loan at Internacional, but returned to Timão after the end of the contract and the failure to purchase the club from Rio Grande do Sul. Méndez, however, has polls from other clubs and may or may not follow CT Joaquim Grava.

