Corinthians shows interest and Balbuena tries to release it in Russia; great european obstacle

Corinthians is interested in the return of Fabián Balbuena who, in turn, also wants to return to Corinthians. The parties have been talking for a few days and, at the moment, the Paraguayan and his staff are trying to get the release of Dynamo Moscow, according to the portal. My Helm. The mutual interest was revealed by the journalist Jorge Nicola.

Corinthians’ attempt has been intensified since last Tuesday, when FIFA authorized athletes who work in Ukraine and Russia to suspend their respective contracts with clubs in both countries until June 2023. Corinthians wants the free loan, with full payment of salaries.

The defender, who will turn 31 next August, still hopes to stay with his family in Europe, but he has already warned his managers that he does not intend to play in small teams on the Old Continent, with no prospect of a title or big goals.

An offer from a major European club, added to the possibility for the family to remain living there, would be a difficult obstacle for Corinthians to overcome. However, so far, about 20 days from the reopening of the international transfer window, there is no offer under these conditions.

The search for Balbuena has to do with the imminent departure of João Victor, who has negotiations with Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto. The bad phase of Robson Bambu, who still hasn’t managed to establish himself, is another factor that contributes to Corinth’s search for the Paraguayan.

Fabián Balbuena played for Corinthians between 2016 and 2018. After winning three titles at Parque São Jorge – two Paulistão titles and one Brasileirão – the defender went to play at West Ham, in England.

