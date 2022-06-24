Corinthians that thrashed Santos will not be the same as facing the rival this Saturday; see details

The Corinthians that thrashed Santos for the Copa do Brasil will not be the same that will face the rival this Saturday for the Brasileirão – duel will be on the same stage, the Neo Química Arena. The definition of the starting lineup will take place in the last training session, scheduled for this Friday afternoon.

The changes will be made with an eye on the first leg against Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The objective of the coaching staff is to leave the main players in perfect physical condition for the international commitment.

Important players like Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos, Dú Queiroz, Mantuan and Willian can be preserved in the duel with Santos. Rger Guedes will serve suspension and is already a certain absence.

Vítor Pereira may count on the return of some players who were out in recent games, such as Rafael Ramos, Gustavo Mosquito, Renato Augusto and Júnior Moraes. On the other hand, the coach already knows that he will not have the injured Maycon, Paulinho and Gil.

Bruno Méndez is a different case, as he returned from Inter and started training at CT Joaquim Grava, but still needs his name registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

If the intention to save most of the holders is confirmed, a possible Corinthians to face Santos could have: Cássio; João Pedro (Rafael Ramos), Robson Bambu (Bruno Méndez), Robert Renan and Bruno Melo (Fábio Santos); Xavier, Roni and Matheus Araújo (Renato Augusto); Adson, Júnior Moraes and Wesley (Gustavo Mosquito or Giovane).

