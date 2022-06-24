Coritiba lineup: Alex Muralha is related against Inter; wingers and striker also return | coritiba

the goalkeeper Alex Muralha was once again listed in Coritiba to face the Inter on Friday, at 9:30 pm, in Beira-Rio, in the opening of the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. He was left out of the classic Atletiba in the last game by choice.

The return of Muralha, however, involves the reserve Marcão being vetoed by the medical department with low back pain. With no other option in the squad, the coaching staff called up the experienced goalkeeper, who has an uncertain future at Alto da Glória. Rafael William continues as a starter for the second game in a row.

Left-back Egídio, right-back Natanael and forward Fabrício Daniel were called up by coach Gustavo Morínigo. The trio had also been left out of the bench against Athletico. The midfielder Régis was not listed by choice.

1 of 2 Natanael, in the Bragantino x Coritiba match — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba Natanael, in the Bragantino x Coritiba match — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

On the other hand, left-back Diego Porfírio, right-back Warley and forward Adrián Martínez are suspended. Guilherme Biro and Léo Gamalho should be the substitutes. Egidio and Clayton are the other alternatives for the wing and attack, respectively.

A likely lineup has: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro (Egídio); Willian Farias, Matías Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho.

in Brazilian, Coxa is coming off a negative streak of three straight defeats, two of them at home to Athletico (1-0) and Palmeiras (2-0) – the other was 4-2 to Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista. It’s already been five games without a win, with two other draws.

The last victory took place against Botafogo, on May 29, at Couto Pereira. This drop in production took the alviverde team from the fight for the G-4 to 15th place, with 15 points, one above Goiás, which opens the Z-4.

goalkeepers : Alex Muralha and Rafael William;

: Alex Muralha and Rafael William; defenders : Egídio, Guilherme Biro, Guillermo, Henrique, Luciano Castan, Márcio Silva, Matheus Alexandre and Natanael;

: Egídio, Guilherme Biro, Guillermo, Henrique, Luciano Castan, Márcio Silva, Matheus Alexandre and Natanael; Socks : Bernardo, Matías Galarza, Thonny Anderson, Val and Willian Farias;

: Bernardo, Matías Galarza, Thonny Anderson, Val and Willian Farias; attackers: Alef Manga, Clayton, Fabricio Daniel, José Hugo, Igor Paixão, Léo Gamalho, Neílton and Pablo Garcia.

Inter x Coritiba: 06/24, Friday, 21:30 – Beira-Rio (Brazilian)

Coritiba: 06/24, Friday, 21:30 – Beira-Rio (Brazilian) coritiba x Fortress : 03/07, Sunday, 18h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 03/07, Sunday, 18h – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) coritiba x Youth : 07/10, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 07/10, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) flamingo x Coritiba: 07/16, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian)

